Daniel Eugene Thompson
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
1000 Hodgesville Road
Dothan, AL
Daniel Eugene Thompson

Daniel Eugene Thompson, a resident of Dothan, Alabama died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Westside Terrace. He was 86.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 AM Friday, March 19, 2021 in Memphis Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Rick Glenn officiating.

Mr. Thompson was born April 14, 1934 to the late William and Fannie Mooneyham Thompson in Houston County Alabama. He retired from the United States Post Office after thirty years of service. Daniel enjoyed spending countless times on the farm. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He and his wife of 67 years were faithful members of Memphis Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, John Thompson, Charlie Thompson, and Leroy Thompson; a sister, Hazel Paulk.

Survivors include his wife, Kathlene McCardle Thompson; two sons, Phillip Thompson (Teresa) and Warren Thompson (Donna); two brothers, Homer Thompson (Margaret) and Robert Thompson; two granddaughters, Kimberly Szilvasy (Chase) and Laura Thompson.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Memphis Baptist Church Cemetery
AL
