Danielle Renee Lavin
Danielle Renee Lavin, 53, of Dothan, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, peacefully in her home with family by her side. She was born to Wayne Miller and Cathy Gourlay, December 19, 1968, in Cumberland, Maryland. Danielle graduated from Beall High School in 1986 and later received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Frostburg State University.
Danielle is, quite honestly, indescribable. Besides being a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, she was a light to everyone she met. Danielle maintained an immeasurable, admirable strength in her faith and walk with The Lord that was evident in how she lived her beautiful life. She always put others first, making sure everyone else was taken care of without a concern for herself—even to the very end. You could never get her out of her garden and her flowerbeds, nor out of any campground, lake, or river. But her favorite thing was sharing those moments with her husband, Terry.
Danielle married Terry Lavin in 1992, and they lived together in several wonderful towns throughout Maryland before relocating to Dothan in 2007. Danielle is survived by her husband, Terry; a daughter, Teylor Holland (Lavin) and husband Dylan; one grandchild on the way; her parents, Wayne Miller/Nina and Cathy Gourlay/Bob; and one sister, Danette Miller.
While all who knew Danielle grieve her loss, there is comfort in holding on to the anticipation of seeing her again in heaven.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Harvest Church Chapel with Pastor Ralph Sigler officiating. According to her wishes, Danielle has been cremated.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to the American Cancer Society
, and/or to Harvest Church, 2727 Fortner St., Dothan, AL 36305, where Danielle fostered her faith with many wonderful friends.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 3, 2022.