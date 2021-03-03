Mr. Danny L. Wright, Sr.
Mr. Danny L. Wright Sr, age 87, passed away at his home Thursday night, 25 February 2021.
Funeral services for Mr. Wright will be held 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 4, 2021, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Jabe Fincher and Reverend Sam Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends Thursday at the funeral home in Ozark from 1:00 P.M. until service time.
The son of the late Tellie Theodore Wright and Edna Irene Horne Wright, he was born 2 July 1933 in Dale County and lived most of his life there. After graduating from Dale County High, he attended Alabama Polytechnic Institute (Auburn University), receiving his degree in 1955. He worked for McDaniel & Company accounting firm briefly before moving on to a long and prosperous career in Civil Service at Fort Rucker as well starting his own accounting and tax preparation business, DL Wright & Company. During his 31 years with Civil Service, he received numerous commendations for exceptional performance and was recognized as a dedicated, untiring, honest and future-oriented leader. As Deputy Director, Directorate Resource Management, he worked closely with the various Post Commanding Generals to secure funds for Fort Rucker for the resource management of the U.S. Army Aviation Center. He was instrumental in expanding the hiring of interns to include more female interns and promoting their advancement in the resource management arena.
As the sole proprietor of DL Wright and Company, he was a respected businessman who began his business working out of his home. He later opened an office in town and was a respected "tax man" for his tax advice and problem solving. He worked hard all of his life but he also knew how to have fun. He was tough but fair, possessing a sharp mind and a quick wit. He led by example.
He was predeceased by his beloved son Danny Lee Wright Jr.; his brother, Gerald Wright, and his sister, Sandra Woicikowfski and her husband Leland.
Survivors include the love of his life, Syble Jeanette Johnson Wright; daughter Andrea Wright and her husband Tony Edgar; sons Brett (Camille Lasseter) and Eric; and honorary family member Betty Hunt.
The family would like to thank special care givers Georgetta Davis, Michelle Reid and Carole Dawkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westview Heights United Methodist Church, 512 Camilla Avenue, Ozark, Alabama 36360; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
