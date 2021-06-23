Menu
David Joseph Gagnon
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
David Joseph Gagnon

David Joseph Gagnon, a resident of Taylor, AL, passed away at a local hospital on Saturday, June 19, 2021. He was 71 years old.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Father Jim Dane officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1-2 pm.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Jun
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
