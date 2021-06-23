David Joseph Gagnon
David Joseph Gagnon, a resident of Taylor, AL, passed away at a local hospital on Saturday, June 19, 2021. He was 71 years old.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Father Jim Dane officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1-2 pm.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 23, 2021.