David I. Hornsby, Jr. of Geneva, Alabama passed peacefully to his heavenly home Friday evening, March 25, 2022, surrounded by family. He was 64 years old.
David was born May 30, 1957 in Geneva County, Alabama to the late David I., Sr. "Dink" and Claris Faye Weeks Hornsby. He grew up in Samson, Alabama and attended Merle Wallace Purvis Center for many years.
David knew nothing but love and he gave it freely and unconditionally to everyone he met. He was such a blessing to his family and always enjoyed spending time with them. And loved to frequent Harry Wilson's store with his daddy, "Dink". He loved dining out with his parents and meeting new people. David was a neat and tidy man, one who was meticulous at everything he did. He enjoyed listening to gospel music. David will forever be remembered as one who truly possessed a loving and gentle spirit.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Little.
Survivors include three brothers, Ricky Hornsby (Linda) of Geneva, AL, Hayward Hornsby (Jean VanNess) of Niceville, FL, and John Hornsby (Lea) of Dothan, AL; sister-in-law, Teresa Little of Westville, FL; special nieces and nephews, Sherri King (Scott) of Slocomb, AL, Sharla Garcia (Freddie) of Westville, FL, Shannon Yarbrough (Jeremy) of Hartford, AL, Shanae Little of Westville, FL, Brittnay DelAngel (Enrique) of Geneva, AL, David Hornsby (Katie) of Niceville, FL, Jenna Gantt (Lee) of Hoover, AL and Erin Womack (Bret) of Trussville, AL and several special great nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of Wiregrass Medical Center and Nursing Home for the love and devotion given to David during his stay. A special thanks to Dr. Jonathan Markham for his professional dedication to David over the years.
