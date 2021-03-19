Menu
David Addis Kirkland
FUNERAL HOME
Family First Funeral Care
965 Woodland Ave
Dothan, AL
David Addis Kirkland

David Addis Kirkland departed this life on March 15, 2021 due to complications from COVID-19. His family rejoices that due to his belief in Christ Jesus, this is not a permanent separation.

David was born January 27, 1955 to Marie and Addis Kirkland of Cottonwood, Alabama. He is preceded in death by them, his sister Madeline McDavid, and his brother, James Hopkins. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah, his two children, David Ashley Kirkland, and Kristy Kirkland; his four brothers, Frederick Hopkins, Jonny Kirkland (Kim), William Nichols (Linda), Charles Nichols, several nieces and nephews, and many feline friends.

Visitation will be Friday, March 19, 2021 from Noon until 2:00 P.M. with service to follow at Family First Funeral Care, 965 Woodland Drive, Dothan, AL 36301.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Family First Funeral Care Chapel
965 Woodland Drive, Dothan, AL
Mar
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Family First Funeral Care Chapel
965 Woodland Drive, Dothan, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Family First Funeral Care
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I went to grade school-high school with David I was very sorry to hear he passed. He was always a sweet, funny boy. It has been a lifetime but I still remember what a special person he was.
Renee
School
May 21, 2021
David was sweet and kind, he will certainly be missed by many.
Pam Brookins Pelham
March 20, 2021
Debbie and Family, I´m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this very difficult time.
Patsy Carpenter
March 19, 2021
