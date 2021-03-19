David Addis Kirkland



David Addis Kirkland departed this life on March 15, 2021 due to complications from COVID-19. His family rejoices that due to his belief in Christ Jesus, this is not a permanent separation.



David was born January 27, 1955 to Marie and Addis Kirkland of Cottonwood, Alabama. He is preceded in death by them, his sister Madeline McDavid, and his brother, James Hopkins. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah, his two children, David Ashley Kirkland, and Kristy Kirkland; his four brothers, Frederick Hopkins, Jonny Kirkland (Kim), William Nichols (Linda), Charles Nichols, several nieces and nephews, and many feline friends.



Visitation will be Friday, March 19, 2021 from Noon until 2:00 P.M. with service to follow at Family First Funeral Care, 965 Woodland Drive, Dothan, AL 36301.



Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 19, 2021.