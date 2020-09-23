David Lawrence (Larry) Faulkner
David Lawrence (Larry) Faulkner was born in Dothan, AL on July 26, 1934. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jennie Mae (Ward) and W.C. Faulkner, brother, Benjamin Eugene Faulkner (Doris), and sister, Frances Maureen Faulkner Warlick (Turley).
Larry graduated from Dothan High School in 1952 and the University of Alabama in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree in the School of Commerce. While there, he was a member of the Theta Chapter of Sigma Nu Fraternity. He then went to the University of Texas to study for an MBA degree. Afterwards, he joined the Army as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Quartermaster Corps. He served on active duty for six months and in the 87th MAC reserve for seven and a half years attaining the rank of Captain.
In 1958, he began a 62-year, very happy marriage to the love of his life, Patricia (Patty) Camp Faulkner.
He is survived by his wife and 4 children, Genie Stutts (Phil), Tricia Drew (Mark), Laurie Hereford (Will), and David Faulkner Jr. (Nancy); his 15 grandchildren who he adored, Mallie Drew Taylor (Gifford), Mark Drew (Meagan), Madelyn Hereford, Phillip Stutts, Billy Hereford, Patricia Stutts, Caroline Drew Mann (Stephen), Faulkner Hereford, Patrick Hereford (Lindley), Tillman Drew, Mac Hereford, Emmie Stutts, David Faulkner, Wilson Faulkner, and Elizabeth Faulkner; three great grandchildren, Ellison Taylor, Mark Drew III, and Taz Taylor III. He is also survived by his sister Jane Faulkner Payne, sister in law, Mary Gene Boulware (Thomas), brother in law, Ehney A. Camp III (Pat), and many nieces and nephews. Larry was affectionately called Lala by his grandchildren and their friends who he always enjoyed being around. He especially enjoyed coaching his daughters and granddaughters and their softball teams, and helping with his grandsons' baseball teams.
Upon moving to Birmingham, he was employed at The First National Bank of Birmingham. He then moved to Liberty National Life Insurance Company where he stayed until his retirement and served as Vice-President and Treasurer. He served as President of the University of Alabama Jefferson County Alumni Association, Vice President of the National Alumni Association of the University of Alabama, Board Member of The American Red Cross, President of the Mountain Brook Jaycee's, Board of Trustees for Highlands Day School, and the Board of Stewards of First United Methodist Church. He served as Treasurer and President of the Mountain Brook Library Board and Chairman of the Library Foundation. In 2016, he was given an award for outstanding service to this Library. He was President of the Sigma Nu Alumni Association for 16 years, as well as serving as the chapter advisor for many years. He was a member of Mountain Brook Club, The Country Club of Birmingham, The Club, Metropolitan Kiwanis Club, Newcomen Society, and The Quarterback Club.
Larry enjoyed golf and tennis as well as attending Alabama football games. He enjoyed jogging and working in his yard. His favorite pastime was playing with his children and grandchildren and taking them on hikes and many trips. He and Patty enjoyed having their friends to the beach for The Riviera Beach and Golf Classic. In later years, he enjoyed his days spent in Cashiers, NC, at High Hampton and Mountaintop Golf & Lake Club.
Memorials may be sent to the Mountain Brook Library Foundation of The O'Neal Library, 50 Oak Street, Mountain Brook, AL 35213, or Encore at Canterbury United Methodist Church, 350 Overbrook Road, Mountain Brook, AL 35213, or the charity of your choosing.
The family only service at Canterbury United Methodist Church will be live streamed at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22nd. Burial will be in the Faulkner Family Estate of Birmingham's historic Elmwood Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Ridout's Valley Chapel in Homewood. https://www.canterburyumc.org/funerallivestream
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 23, 2020.