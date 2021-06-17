David Hall Marshall
David Hall Marshall passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at home surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with leukemia.
The family will receive friends at Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home from 5-7 pm on Friday, June 18, 2021. A private family burial at sea aboard the Traders Hill will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
Mr. Marshall was born on July 14, 1946 in Panama City, FL and lived the early years of his life there. He moved to Dothan in 1982. As the retired owner of Bondy's Ford, Lincoln, Nissan, Toyota and Kubota, he was in the automobile business all of his life. David loved fishing and boating with his family, and he loved weekends at the beach listening to the Bee Gees. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Dothan.
David was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy Marshall; and his brother, Jimmy Marshall.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Renate Bondy Marshall; his children, Lisa (Matt) Hubbard and Fred (Mary Beth) Marshall; and his grandchildren, Caroline (Justin) Cullifer, Marshall Powell, David Marshall, Drew Marshall, Mary Warren Marshall and Seth Hubbard.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 17, 2021.