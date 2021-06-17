Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Hall Marshall
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
David Hall Marshall

David Hall Marshall passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at home surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with leukemia.

The family will receive friends at Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home from 5-7 pm on Friday, June 18, 2021. A private family burial at sea aboard the Traders Hill will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

Mr. Marshall was born on July 14, 1946 in Panama City, FL and lived the early years of his life there. He moved to Dothan in 1982. As the retired owner of Bondy's Ford, Lincoln, Nissan, Toyota and Kubota, he was in the automobile business all of his life. David loved fishing and boating with his family, and he loved weekends at the beach listening to the Bee Gees. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Dothan.

David was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy Marshall; and his brother, Jimmy Marshall.

Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Renate Bondy Marshall; his children, Lisa (Matt) Hubbard and Fred (Mary Beth) Marshall; and his grandchildren, Caroline (Justin) Cullifer, Marshall Powell, David Marshall, Drew Marshall, Mary Warren Marshall and Seth Hubbard.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Memorial service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
16 Entries
Sorry to hear of his passing
David Bayne
July 7, 2021
Some good memories of great 'fun' with David. RIP old friend.
C. Bowen
Friend
June 20, 2021
Have Known David for many years Was in the 1st grade and was in the reserves with him. God Bless his family
Tommy McRae
June 19, 2021
Mr Marshall was a quiet man but a wonderful family man. He created a family environment in his car dealerships that is a very rare find in todays world. My best wishes to his family for your loss. God Bless
Greg Sutton
Work
June 19, 2021
Offering our sincere condolences during this time of deep sorrow. Godspeed.
Michael H. Sarra
June 18, 2021
Please know that we are deeply appreciative of the generosity & kindness your father, grandfather, and husband brought to this world. We love you all very much.
Tess & Rex Ruiz
Friend
June 18, 2021
so many found memories of David!!!!!
Alvin Hill
June 18, 2021
Rebate....so sad to learn of David´s passing. Michele and I send our prayers for you and your family that you may be blessed with the love of family and friends during these difficult days.
Art Kimbrough
June 18, 2021
My heart goes out to you Renata and your family. Prayers coming your way
Delores Buffington
June 18, 2021
Our deepest sympathy. Sending Love and Prayers to Renate and family.
Lynn & Richard Williams
School
June 17, 2021
Love you all , God bless and watch over this wonderful family that has been a blessing in my life. Amen
Al Dollar
Work
June 17, 2021
We are so saddened to hear about David. Sending prayers for you, Renate, and all your family! We have fond memories of David in school. May you all celebrate the good times with love and laughter.
Roger and Beth Hickey
School
June 17, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you and your lovely family, Renate. So many great memories of y´all. God bless.
Venice Russell
Friend
June 17, 2021
We are so saddened to hear that David has died. We send you and love and prayers as you go thru these difficult days.
Conrad & Jenny Freed
Friend
June 17, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Billie Kelly Smith
June 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Arthur Moorr
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results