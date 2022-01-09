Pastor David Lee McCauley
David Lee McCauley, a resident of Dothan, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at a local hospital. He was 64 years old.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Pastor John Cook officiating. The family will receive friends in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday evening from 5-7 pm.
Pastor McCauley was born on July 16, 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia and lived there the early years of his life. At a very young age he began bringing Souls to Jesus. He moved to Dothan where he has been spreading the Word of God as Pastor with Word of Truth Church for more than 30 years. Pastor McCauley spoke the Truth of God, based on the Word of God, he lived by faith and depended on God. He was a giving man and he impacted everyone who he came in contact with.
Pastor McCauley was preceded in death by his father, Elijah McCauley, his sister, Cheryl Hawthorne, and by his brother, Louis McCauley.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Dorothy McCauley; his daughter, Dr. Latrisha (Lloyd) McCauley, Atlanta, GA; his son, Brandon Wilson, Tampa, FL; his grandchildren, Teeya McCauley, Atlanta, GA and Aalia Faith Wilson, Panama City, FL; his mother, Annie Mae McCauley, Dothan; his brothers, Emanuel (Dr. Debbie) McCauley, Carrollton, GA, and Derrick (Cassandra) McCauley, Dothan; his sisters, Cynthia Williams, Dothan, and Beverly (Melvin) Rowland, Atlanta, GA; and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 9, 2022.