Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pastor David Lee McCauley
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Pastor David Lee McCauley

David Lee McCauley, a resident of Dothan, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at a local hospital. He was 64 years old.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Pastor John Cook officiating. The family will receive friends in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday evening from 5-7 pm.

Pastor McCauley was born on July 16, 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia and lived there the early years of his life. At a very young age he began bringing Souls to Jesus. He moved to Dothan where he has been spreading the Word of God as Pastor with Word of Truth Church for more than 30 years. Pastor McCauley spoke the Truth of God, based on the Word of God, he lived by faith and depended on God. He was a giving man and he impacted everyone who he came in contact with.

Pastor McCauley was preceded in death by his father, Elijah McCauley, his sister, Cheryl Hawthorne, and by his brother, Louis McCauley.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Dorothy McCauley; his daughter, Dr. Latrisha (Lloyd) McCauley, Atlanta, GA; his son, Brandon Wilson, Tampa, FL; his grandchildren, Teeya McCauley, Atlanta, GA and Aalia Faith Wilson, Panama City, FL; his mother, Annie Mae McCauley, Dothan; his brothers, Emanuel (Dr. Debbie) McCauley, Carrollton, GA, and Derrick (Cassandra) McCauley, Dothan; his sisters, Cynthia Williams, Dothan, and Beverly (Melvin) Rowland, Atlanta, GA; and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Jan
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Gardens of Memory Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Cynthia Stallworth Shakespear
January 10, 2022
I am so very sorry to hear of the passing of my schoolmate Pastor Davis McCauley. My prayers and condolences to the family.
Evelyn Gilbert Nelson
January 10, 2022
My heart is heavy to hear of David´s passing. I´m sure he will be missed by so many. Mg prayers of condolences to the family.
Theresa Mobley Davis
Friend
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results