David Lee Rivenbark, Sr.
David Lee Rivenbark, Sr., a resident of Columbia, AL, died early Friday evening, April 15, 2022, at Arbor Springs Health and Rehab in Opelika, AL. He was 91. He was preceded by his loving wife Nancy Crawford Rivenbark, enjoying 56 years of wonderful marriage. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, April 22, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Columbia with Pastor Vann Cooley officiating and a eulogy to be given by Terry Pitchford. Burial will follow in the Columbia City Cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is overseeing the arrangements.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11:00 A.M. Friday in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Columbia, P.O. Box 267, Columbia, AL 36319.
Mr. Rivenbark was born and reared in Columbia, son of the late William Claude Rivenbark and Martha Twitty Rivenbark. He was a graduate of Houston County High School and the University of Louisville, where he played college football before serving in the Army. Upon returning to Columbia, David married Nancy on November 23, 1960, where they were active members of the First Baptist Church of Columbia. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Albert Rivenbark, his sister-in-law, Laura Jean Rivenbark, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Mabel Crawford, his sister-in-law Mable Emily Crawford, his sister-in-law Margaret Ann Crawford, and a great-granddaughter, Callie Grace Rivenbark.
Mr. Rivenbark started his career as a teacher for Houston County High School, before taking a job with the Early County School System in Blakey, GA. After serving as Vice Principal of the Middle School, he became Principal of the High School until his retirement. He also managed a farm that included row crops and beef cattle. While he enjoyed recounting numerous stories from his school administration days, he was devoted without question to the long-hours and unlimited tasks of sustaining a successful working farm.
Surviving relatives include his three sons, David Lee Rivenbark, Jr. (Camille), Auburn, AL; Edward Crawford Rivenbark (Mary Asher), Covington, LA; and William Claude Rivenbark (Rebecca), Chapel Hill, NC; a brother-in-law, Rutledge Crawford, Dothan, AL; nine grandchildren, Dustin Rivenbark (Aimee), Emily Crawford Rivenbark Hicks (Huston), Will Rivenbark, David Rivenbark III, Mary Charles Rivenbark, Jay Rivenbark, Mallie Rivenbark, Whitt Rivenbark, and Ryn Rivenbark; two great-granddaughters, Brianna and Adison Rivenbark; and several nieces and nephews. Serving as active pallbearers will be Terry Pitchford, David Pitchford, John Pitchford, Greg Williams, Lowell Bristow, and Pete Lee.
