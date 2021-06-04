Dennis R. Barnes
Dennis R. Barnes, a resident of Shorterville, died Wednesday night, June 2, 2021, in a Dothan hospital. He was 75.
Graveside services will be held at 4:00 P.M., Friday, June 4, 2021, in the Old Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Joey Hudspeth officiating. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, any memorial contributions may be made to the Safe Haven Animal Rescue (S.H.A.R.K.), P.O. Box 126, Abbeville, AL 36310.
Phone 334-585-5261. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 4, 2021.