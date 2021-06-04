Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis R. Barnes
FUNERAL HOME
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL
Dennis R. Barnes

Dennis R. Barnes, a resident of Shorterville, died Wednesday night, June 2, 2021, in a Dothan hospital. He was 75.

Graveside services will be held at 4:00 P.M., Friday, June 4, 2021, in the Old Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Joey Hudspeth officiating. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, any memorial contributions may be made to the Safe Haven Animal Rescue (S.H.A.R.K.), P.O. Box 126, Abbeville, AL 36310.

Phone 334-585-5261. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.