Dennis R. BarnesDennis R. Barnes, a resident of Shorterville, died Wednesday night, June 2, 2021, in a Dothan hospital. He was 75.Graveside services will be held at 4:00 P.M., Friday, June 4, 2021, in the Old Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Joey Hudspeth officiating. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, any memorial contributions may be made to the Safe Haven Animal Rescue (S.H.A.R.K.), P.O. Box 126, Abbeville, AL 36310.