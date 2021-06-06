Denny Keener
Mr. Denny Keener, a resident of Ozark, died late Friday afternoon, June 4, 2021, in Dale Medical Center. He was 82.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 7, 2021, in the Westview Memorial Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Matt Sasser officiating. Burial will follow. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Monday at the cemetery.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 6, 2021.