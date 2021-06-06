Menu
Denny Keener
FUNERAL HOME
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Ave
Ozark, AL
Denny Keener

Mr. Denny Keener, a resident of Ozark, died late Friday afternoon, June 4, 2021, in Dale Medical Center. He was 82.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 7, 2021, in the Westview Memorial Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Matt Sasser officiating. Burial will follow. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Monday at the cemetery.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Avenue, Ozark, AL
Jun
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Westview Memorial Cemetery Chapel
East Andrews Avenue, Ozark, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
