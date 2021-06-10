Dewayne Treadaway
Dewayne Treadaway passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. He was 62.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise. Burial will follow at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Dewayne's memory to: National Desert Storm War Memorial Association, 1101 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20036.
Dewayne was born April 24, 1959 in South Carolina. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Hendrick Treadaway, his brother, Michael Treadaway; and his fallen brothers in service.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Mary Treadaway; father, Leo Treadaway; children, Matthew Stoll (Julie) of Maryland, Heather Treadaway of Virginia and Richard Treadaway of Georgia; sisters, Delores Whitmire (Ray), Sharon Treadaway and Karen Treadaway (Randy) all of South Carolina; and grandchildren, Mary Claire, Jackson Matthew and Lucille Jean.
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements.
To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 10, 2021.