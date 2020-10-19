Dewey Jordan Sanders
Dewey Jordan Sanders, a resident of Ashford, died Saturday afternoon, October 17, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. He was 72.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in the Ashford City Cemetery with Brother Johnny Strickland officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
. Phone 334-693-3371.
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 19, 2020.