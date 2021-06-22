Dolores Edna Johnson
Dolores Edna Johnson, a resident of Dothan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 19, 2021. She was 86 years old.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am EST on Monday, June 28, 2021 in Vaughn Funeral Home Chapel, 107 E. Oak St., McRae-Helena, GA 31055. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in McRae, Georgia. The family will receive friends at Vaughn Funeral Home on Monday from 10-11 am EST. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Place on Honeysuckle, Dothan, AL or to the Alzheimer's Association
Mrs. Johnson was born on May 24, 1935 in Washington, DC and lived there the early years of her life. She moved to Orlando, FL in 1976, and would reside in Springfield, VA for a few years before moving to Dothan in 1990. Mrs. Johnson was a homemaker and a loving and supportive wife and mother. She attended Southside Baptist Church where she was baptized.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Johnson, who passed away in 2004.
Survivors include her son, Troy (Brigitta) Johnson; her stepson, Robert E. Johnson; her stepdaughters, Edith A. Olson and Linda M. Montgomery; her 12 grandchildren, Kai Johnson, Erik Olson, Kristen Newberry, Juliana Johnson, Jessica Johnson, Emmett Johnson, Shawn Simpson, Wayne Simpson, Joy Reider-Simpson, Rebecca Simpson, Anna Romine, and Joshua Simpson; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 22, 2021.