Mr. Donald A. GeigerMr. Donald A. Geiger of Hartford passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home. He was 97.Mr. Geiger's services will be held in Barberton, Ohio at a later date.Donald A. Geiger was born September 27, 1922 in Salem, Columbiana County, Ohio. He graduated from Buchtel High School in 1938. He began college at Ohio State University at 16 years old.Donald joined the United States Navy in 1942. He served in both World War II and the Korean War as a pilot flying Dirigible Air ships (Blimp). He retired from the United States Navy as Lieutenant Commander in 1954.Donald returned after World War II and received a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Akron in 1948. He then worked a variety of engineering positions in construction, then joined Space Science Service in Orlando, FL in 1961. Donald became general manager and then purchased the company in 1971. His company was a leading edge metallurgical and testing company with a variety of projects involved in space and power systems. He moved the headquarters to Dothan, AL in 1985 where he served as owner/president until it was sold in 2015.Donald met his future wife Helen Brittain in Akron, Ohio through a mutual high school friend. Helen had recently returned from England prior to the war. He enlisted in the Navy and they were married at the Naval Air Station in Lakehurst, NJ, June 12, 1943. They were happily married for 77 years with six children.Donald was a Christian and a member of First Baptist Church in Slocomb, AL. He continued his love of flying after his military service. Donald enjoyed farming his land in Slocomb, AL and dabbled in carpentry. He enjoyed sharing stories of how he met Helen, the war, and his favorite bands with his family.In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be made to Wiregrass Children's Home, PO Box 6813, Dothan, AL 36302 or SARCO, 1075 South Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, AL 36305.Mr. Geiger's, parents, Elaine C. Gibbs and James C. Geiger, Jr.; sister, Ruth Rodebaug, and brother, Dale Geiger all preceded him in death.Survivors include his spouse of 77 years, Helen G. Geiger; one daughter, Mary Ann Bush (Doug), Windermere, FL; five sons: David Geiger (Stephanie), Dothan, AL, Larry Geiger (Cathy), San Diego, CA, Jim Geiger (Char), Wichita, KS, Dan Geiger (Cindy), Hartford, AL, Tom Geiger (Cathy), Dothan, AL; 19 grandchildren: Jason Geiger (Becky), Christi Geiger (Robert), Nick Geiger (Meghan), Chris Geiger (Franscesca), Tracy Matta (Daniel), Mark Geiger (Jeannie), Ericka Hunsperger (Christopher Zerkow), Heather Harris (Timothy), Marcia, David (Katie), Michelle Ruiz (Jore), Daniel Geiger (Tabitha), Rachel Snipes (Clegg), Elizabeth Brantley (Keith), Stephen Geiger (Milena), Craig McCoy, Casey McCoy (Kim), Reygan Woodall (Guy), and Matt Geiger (Jessica); 22 great-grandchildren: Lindsey, Dylan, Lauren (Jason), Amber, Ali, Carey, Pamela, Christian, Kristen, Ethan, Peyton, Jacob, Benjamin, Jarod, Austin, Matthew, Sarah, Lee, Savannah, Faye, Adalyn, Mary Margaret, Anna Catherine, Luke, Chloe, Kendall, Cayde, Cate, Cara, and Ellie; two great-great grandchildren: Harper, and Cora.