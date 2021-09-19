Donna Cannon Thornton Barefoot
Donna Cannon Thornton Barefoot, a resident of Dothan, Alabama died Friday, September 17, 2021 at Southeast Health. She was 69.
A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Donna was preceded in death by her two husbands, John Gary Thornton and Danny Bryant Barefoot; her parents, Arthur Lewis Cannon and Josephine Godwin Cannon; one brother, Arthur Lewis Cannon, Jr and one sister, Virginia Cannon Crenshaw.
Left to cherish her memories are her two daughters, Tiffiney Cole and Laney Hatcher (Chris); one stepdaughter, Marcie Jenkins (Haston); one stepson, Dan Barefoot; one brother, David Cannon (Rose); two sisters, Vivian Stewart and Jeanne Martin (Buddy); two grandsons, Randall Austin Cole and Farron Wyatt Hatcher.
A video montage of Donna can be viewed on the Southern Heritage Funeral Home and Crematory website: www.southernheritagefh.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 19, 2021.