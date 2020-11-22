Donna Ruth (Toland) Bigler
Mrs. Donna Ruth (Toland) Bigler of Enterprise, Alabama passed away peacefully in her sleep at home with her daughter and grandson present. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Meadowlawn Memorial Park for friends and family.
Donna was born January 17, 1924 in Tustin, Michigan to the late Arlington D. Toland and Marguerite E. (Wallace) Toland. She had many fond memories of growing up, especially her summers on Lake Michigan at her grandmother's cottage and where she met her future husband of 47 years, "Bill" Bigler. Donna enjoyed winters cross country skiing and was a leader in school activities including basketball, cheerleading and student council. Her first job was as a typesetter at the local newspaper and she also helped out at her grandmother's hardware store & livery stable where she discovered her love for horses and all animals. She graduated from Tustin High School and attended nursing school in Lansing, Michigan.
Donna was a devoted mother and wife who enjoyed volunteering in her children's activities including Girl Scouts & Boy Scouts and chaperoning on many band trips. Her nursing career spanned 50 years with over 30 of those years here in Enterprise dedicated to caring for patients at clinics and at the hospital. She also owned and operated the local Dairy Queen with her husband until 1985. Donna was a member of Green Hill Presbyterian Church for over 50 years and was very active and involved in numerous church activities. At age 82, Donna was still so vibrant she even took driving lessons, received her first license and drove cross country.
Donna is preceded in death by her beloved husband Wilbert J. Bigler; her brother Wallace D. Toland; her sister Patricia A. (Toland) Watson.
She leaves to cherish her memory her son Wallace Bigler (Kathryn); her daughter Diana Bigler; her three grandchildren Emily, Joseph and William; sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Donna gave and received much goodness and love throughout her life and we will carry her memory in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the local SOS Animal Shelter 25944 Highway 134, Enterprise, Alabama 36330.
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements.
.
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.