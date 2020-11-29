Doris Ann Nichols BoydDoris Ann Nichols Boyd of New Brockton, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her home. She was 88.Mrs. Boyd was born February 17, 1932 in Enterprise, Alabama to the late Annie Lou Nichols and Ed W. Nichols. She was a loving mother and devoted military spouse. In addition to her parents, and brothers she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Townsend Boyd and her son Eugene Townsend Boyd, Jr. "Bud". She is survived by her 3 daughters Debra Boyd Branch (Ron) of Chocowinity, N.C., Lisa Boyd Fuller of Birmingham, AL and Tammie Boyd Moore of Rockford, IL. And by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of usual reembraces, memorials in memory of Mrs. Boyd may be made to First Baptist Church, 302 N. Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36330.