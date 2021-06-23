Doris Hunter Brown
Doris Hunter Brown, a resident of Shorterville, died Monday night, June 21, 2021, at her home. She was 73.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery-East with Reverend Greg Brown and Reverend Chris Brown officiating. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 11:30 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. Thursday at the mortuary.
Phone 334-585-5261. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 23, 2021.