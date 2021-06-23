Menu
Doris Hunter Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL
Doris Hunter Brown

Doris Hunter Brown, a resident of Shorterville, died Monday night, June 21, 2021, at her home. She was 73.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery-East with Reverend Greg Brown and Reverend Chris Brown officiating. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 11:30 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. Thursday at the mortuary.

Phone 334-585-5261. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Abbeville Memorial Cemetery-East
AL
Jun
24
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Abbeville Memorial Cemetery-East
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations
