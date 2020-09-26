Doris Ellen Harrell



Graveside service for Doris Ellen Harrell, 77, will be Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11 am, Hepzibah Baptist Church with Bro. Raymond Stewart officiating.



Mrs. Harrell was a native and a lifelong resident of Talladega Al., She went to be with Lord on September 25, 2020 at Flowers Hospital with her family by her side. She was a mother, a sister, a grandmother, a great grandmother and most importantly a woman of God strong in her faith. To know her was to love her.



She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Harrell, her parents Shirley and Robert Thompson, sons, Jimmy and Terry Harrell, grandsons, Jim Hubbard and John Wheeler Jr. granddaughter, Jeannie Hubbard, and 10 brothers and sisters.



She is survived by two daughters, Julie Wheeler (John) of Dothan Al.; Nancy Hubbard (Jimmy) of Talladega Al., sister Bobbi Jean Blackmon of Birmingham, 11 grandchildren Michelle Godwin, Tim Wheeler, Jeff Wheeler, Adam Wheeler, Kevin Godwin, Lauren Harrell, Dwayne Harrell, Jacob Hubbard, Malissa Savage, Matt Duke, Carrie Harkins, and April Givens, 10 great grandchildren, Eli Wheeler, Jax Wheeler, Mandy Rich, Forrester Godwin, Sadie Wheeler, Will Wheeler, Sofie Wheeler, Austin Harrell, Chloe Patefield, Carson Patefield, 3 great great grandchildren, Alex Rich, Brystal Godwin, and Bentley Godwin.



Pallbearers will be Kevin Godwin, Tim Wheeler, Jeff Wheeler, Kenneth Blackmon, Dwayne Harrell, and Carl Patefield.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Lighthouse Church of God in Talladega Al.



Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home will direct the service. 256-362-8995

