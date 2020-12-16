Doris Green
Doris Green died, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Dothan, Alabama after suffering a stroke, and went home to be with the Lord. Mrs. Green was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, October 3, 1928, and was raised in Knoxville and New York City. She was the daughter of the late Allen Thurman and Frances (Jarratt) Ridley. She married Charles W. Green Jr. in 1956. They had four sons and moved around the country before settling in Orlando, Florida in 1972. There she was active in Downey Memorial Church, tutoring the students at Downey Christian School and helping with the Ladies Aid food ministry. She considered her crowning achievement to have been teaching her sons about Jesus. She loved reading and genealogy.
In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her husband, her brother Dudley Jarratt Ridley of San Angelo, TX, and her lifelong friend, Ada Sue Henry of Travelers Rest, SC.
Survivors include her four sons, Charles (Ivette) of Cutler Bay, FL, Jonathan (Gabriela) and David (Dorothy Treen) both of Dothan, and Daniel of Lake Placid, FL; three grandsons and four great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the kind staff of Extendicare in Dothan for the care they gave our mother during her difficult final weeks.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid, Florida.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 16, 2020.