Doris Florence RouxDoris F. Roux, 93, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of December 24, 2021 at the Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center. Doris was born August 3, 1928, in Manchester, NH. She attended and graduated a year early from St. Mary's Catholic High School in Manchester. She lived in NH until she and her husband retired in Naples, FL. In early 2014, a move to Enterprise allowed her to be closer to her family.Doris was definitely a people person and worked in sales early in her career. She also worked for "We Care" providing services for those in need in the Naples Community. In retirement, she spent countless hours volunteering at the Naples Community Hospital and she was active in Saint Peter the Apostle Church.Memorialization will be by cremation with a private celebration of life in New Hampshire.Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Lionel R. Roux and her mother Alma (Lessard) Lariviere.Left to cherish memories of her are her son and daughter-in-law, Ronald L. Roux and Dorothy; grandchildren, Michelle L Roux, Boynton Beach, FL; Michael L. Roux (Amy) of Chelsea, AL; great-grandchildren, Abigail Roux of Madison, WI; Austin and Lucas Roux of Chelsea, AL.