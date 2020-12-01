Dorothy Eloise Jones
Dorothy Eloise (Martin) Jones, a resident of Extendicare Health & Rehabilitation Center, gained her angel wings Monday, November 30, 2020 in Southeast Alabama Medical Center. She was 85 years old.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Troy West officiating. Burial will follow in Black Community Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:45 until 1:30 on Wednesday prior to service time.
Born in Holmes County, FL to the late Louie and Vetulia (McDonald) Martin in 1935, Eloise attended Black Junior High and Geneva High School where she was a class princess and played basketball. An avid sports enthusiast, beginning with a love of baseball from her Daddy, Eloise cheered for the Atlanta Braves, University of Alabama (Roll Tide!) and Nashville Predators.
In 1952, Eloise married her sweetheart, Robert Fulton Jones who was serving in the Army, later transitioning to the Air Force. As a military wife serving by her husband's side, she moved frequently across the U.S.A. and often raised the family alone while Fulton (Pappy) was away serving on temporary duty or overseas. Not an easy task when raising a son who had hemophilia and a daughter.
Eloise had a prodigious memory, never forgetting the birthday, anniversary or special event of a family member or friend. She enjoyed sending cards to share her love. The most common comment shared about Eloise was how she was such a sweet and caring person.
We are blessed that Mother/Granny-Ma was able to share some precious memories with family in her final days. She was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed.
Special thanks to the staff at Extendicare Health & Rehabilitation Center and the Palliative Care Ward of Southeast Alabama Medical Center.
In addition to her parents and husband, Eloise was welcomed in heaven by her son, Randy; brother, Bartow Martin; sister, Jeanette Strickland; and a host of other family members, nieces and nephews.
Left to treasure her memory are daughter & son-in-law, Susan & Frank Hoover, Dothan, AL; daughter-in-law Sandy Jones (Mark Chaney), Nolensville, TN; four grandchildren, Robert Hill (Tracy), Thompsons Station, TN; Allisen Giordano (Scott Brown), Vero Beach, FL; Ryan Jones, Nolensville, TN; and Megan Crow (Daniel), Smyrna, TN; six great grandchildren, Rebecca, Catherine, Taylor, Brady, Mason and Livie June; sister, Earlene Dixon, Tampa, FL, sister-in-law, Addie Mae Martin; and several other loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
