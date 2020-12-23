Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy McCord
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Dorothy McCord

Dorothy Cochran McCord, age 63, of Dothan, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Flowers Hospital after a brief illness.

Born May 8, 1957 in Dothan to the late Tullis F. Cochran and Bonnie Lee Monk, Dorothy lived in Cottonwood before moving to Midland City. She worked at Flowers Hospital for over 20 years as a patient representative. She loved her family and enjoyed cooking for them. Dorothy also loved travelling and going on vacations where she enjoyed trying new restaurants.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby McCord.

She is survived by her daughter, Robbie Lynn Cantwell; her sister, Imogene Smith (Larry); her brothers, Johnnie Cochran (Betty), James Cochran (Inez), Bobby Cochran, Larry Cochran, David Cochran (Christine); her grandsons, Michael Carpenter, Benjamin McCord (Becca), Chris Cunningham (Brandy); four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Cottonwood City Cemetery with Reverend Doug Seale officiating.

The family will be accepting flowers.

www.wardwilson.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Cottonwood City Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sissy, its been a long year without you. All the first without you, mostly my birthday, was hard. You are loved and missed a lot. Until we meet again, I Love you, Sissy
Imogene
Family
January 3, 2022
Sissy, I will always LOVE and MISS you. You are gone, but will never be forgotten. You were my best friend.
Imogene
December 29, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results