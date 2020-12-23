Dorothy McCordDorothy Cochran McCord, age 63, of Dothan, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Flowers Hospital after a brief illness.Born May 8, 1957 in Dothan to the late Tullis F. Cochran and Bonnie Lee Monk, Dorothy lived in Cottonwood before moving to Midland City. She worked at Flowers Hospital for over 20 years as a patient representative. She loved her family and enjoyed cooking for them. Dorothy also loved travelling and going on vacations where she enjoyed trying new restaurants.In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby McCord.She is survived by her daughter, Robbie Lynn Cantwell; her sister, Imogene Smith (Larry); her brothers, Johnnie Cochran (Betty), James Cochran (Inez), Bobby Cochran, Larry Cochran, David Cochran (Christine); her grandsons, Michael Carpenter, Benjamin McCord (Becca), Chris Cunningham (Brandy); four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Graveside services will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Cottonwood City Cemetery with Reverend Doug Seale officiating.The family will be accepting flowers.