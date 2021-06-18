Dorothy M. Moore
Dorothy M. Moore of New Brockton passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. She was 84.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Reverend Danny Wiggins. Burial will follow at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in New Brockton with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continue until time of service.
Dorothy was born September 21, 1936 in Alabama to the late Perry and Willard Moore. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Daniel "Dan" Moore; and brother, Jimmy Moore.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Moore; sisters, Peggy Moore and Rachel Lindsey (Roy); grandchildren, Brandy Addy and Paige Moore; and great-grandchild, Emmalynn Addy.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 18, 2021.