Dorothy M. Moore
FUNERAL HOME
Sorrells Funeral Home - Enterprise
4550 Boll Weevil Circle
Enterprise, AL
Dorothy M. Moore

Dorothy M. Moore of New Brockton passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. She was 84.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Reverend Danny Wiggins. Burial will follow at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in New Brockton with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continue until time of service.

Dorothy was born September 21, 1936 in Alabama to the late Perry and Willard Moore. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Daniel "Dan" Moore; and brother, Jimmy Moore.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Moore; sisters, Peggy Moore and Rachel Lindsey (Roy); grandchildren, Brandy Addy and Paige Moore; and great-grandchild, Emmalynn Addy.

To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory
4550 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL
Jun
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory
4550 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sorrells Funeral Home - Enterprise
