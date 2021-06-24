Mrs. Dorothy Louise Reynolds Andrews Shoupe
Mrs. Dorothy Louise Reynolds Andrews Shoupe of Wicksburg passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her home. She was 92.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Rev. Tim Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in the Wicksburg Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continuing until service time.
Mrs. Shoupe was born February 7, 1929 in Youngstown, FL to the late Aubrey and Polly McCoy Reynolds. Dorothy was a very simple lady who loved her family beyond measure. She was a dedicated and loving wife to her husband, Junior Haywood Shoupe of 60 years. They together, owned and operated Roto Rooter Sewer Service. A housewife by choice, she was always there to care for her children and grandchildren. She loved to visit Disney World, Smoky Mountains, go camping and fishing. The thing she enjoyed most was when all the family would get together, that was her treasure.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Junior Haywood Shoupe; step-son, Hayward Peleiholani Shoupe (KIA, Vietnam, 1969) preceded her in death.
Survivors include daughter, Lorri Shoupe (Dennis Hughes), Black; sons: Lynn Shoupe, Wicksburg and Larry Shoupe (Starla), Wicksburg; grandchildren: Brandon Shoupe (Brooke), Wicksburg, Clayton Shoupe (Rachel), Wicksburg, Patton Shoupe (Kaylen), Huntsville, Jonathan "Jon Jon" Shoupe, Wicksburg, Derek Worley (Juli), Bonifay, FL, Dustin Worley (Wendy), Bonifay, FL and Danielle Steverson ((Darus), Bonifay, FL; fourteen great grandchildren; other extended family and friends.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Kindred Hospice, Dr. John Wessner, nurse Kathy and staff; The family of Dennis Snyder of Wicksburg; dear friend, Ms. Peggy of Daleville; A very special heartfelt thank you to Jon Jon Shoupe for the years you spent caring for our mother. The memories made and the love shared will never be forgotten. Uncle Larry and Aunt Shaun love you and will forever be grateful.
Because We Care . . . Is Making A Difference"
To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneral.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 24, 2021.