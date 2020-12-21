E. L. "Lee" JerniganMr. E. L. "Lee" Jernigan, age 80, of Dothan, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 20, 2020 at home after an extended illness.Born January 30, 1940 in Cottonwood, AL to the late Perry T. and Mary Morgan Jernigan, Lee went to school at Cottonwood High School where he played football. He served his country in the United States Army as a Supply Handler. Lee retired from Smith's Inc. after 47 years of dedicated service and enjoyed traveling, fishing, and farming in his leisure time. He was a member of Dothan First Assembly of God Church and previously served as a deacon and through several church ministries. He loved spending time with his family, his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was loved and respected by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanette Smith Jernigan; his brothers, Perry Charles Jernigan and Ladon Jernigan; and his sisters, Linda Vann and Gloria Smith.Survivors include his wife, Catherine Jernigan; his son, Anthony Jernigan; his daughter, Leigh Anne Minchew (David); his grandchildren, Emily Turvin (Zack) and Matthew McNease; his great-grandchildren, Margaret Kate Turvin and William Clark Turvin; his sisters, Sue Hidle and Betty Ann Jernigan; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend T. C. Hardy officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 11 AM, Tuesday, December 22, 2020, prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.