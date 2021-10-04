Earline Mixon Mobley
Mrs. Earlene Mixon Mobley, a resident of Enterprise (formerly of Ozark), died late Friday morning, October 1, 2021, at her home. She was 85.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Ozark with Bishop Michael Walker and Bishop Steve Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home of Ozark is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at the church.
Earline (Mixon) Mobley was born on May 20, 1936, in Vidalia, Georgia. She graduated from Vidalia High School. She was a long-time resident of Ozark and Enterprise, Alabama.
She exchanged this life for eternity in Heaven with Christ on October 1, 2021. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who was blessed with a calm and peaceful spirit that provided comfort to her family and friends.
She accepted the Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, and our Heavenly Father as her Lord and Savior at a young age with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Vidalia, Georgia. She continued her faithful service in Ozark, and later in Enterprise, Alabama.
She married Clyde Wilbur Mobley December 4,1954 and remained married for 66 years, until her departure from this world. She served the military community with her husband, a retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant of more than thirty-one years. Her support of his military service included assignments to the Commonwealth of Virginia, France, Germany, Georgia, and Alabama. In supporting her family, Earline worked numerous jobs and enjoyed life as an Avon Salesperson and as a Child Development Care provider. She retired as Director of Child Care Services, Fort Rucker, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her parents Grady Mixon Senior and Ruby (Smith) Mixon, son-in-law Michael Wray, granddaughter Angelique, and great grandson Darien. Her memories will forever be cherished by her loving and devoted husband, Clyde, two siblings, Barbara Jean Mixon and Grady (Elizabeth) Mixon, Jr.; six children, Wade (Elaine) Mobley, Wayne Mobley, Ricky (Deborah) Mobley, Kathleen Wray, Kenneth (Antoinette), Jessica (Christopher) Hurley; grandchildren: Eric (Melanie), Winnana (Denny), Joseph (Teresa), William (Taylor), Wayne Jr., Adam, Crystal (Lawrence), Lance (Kitzia), Jasmine, Brittani (Dustin), Emily, Zachary, Katelyn, Cody, and Ashlyn; great grandchildren Colin, Lauren, Devon, Isabel, Joseph, Ashley, McKenzie, McKayla, Landon, Karter, Ethan, Elijah, Greyson, and Micah.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 4, 2021.