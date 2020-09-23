Menu
Early Andrews
Early "Doug" Andrews

Early Douglas "Doug" Andrews, a resident of Midland City, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at a local hospital. He was 83 years old.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Benny Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1-2 pm.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 23, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.