Earnestean Farmer Savage



Earnestean Farmer Savage of Shorterville, Alabama entered eternal rest at her home on Monday, August 30, 2021. She was 84 years old.



Ms. Savage was born to parents: Lark Farmer, Jr. and Mae Nellar Neal Farmer.



Ms. Savage was a life-long educator. She began her educational preparation at Cash Grace School in Shorterville, AL and continued her education at Henry County Training School in Abbeville, AL. She received her Bachelor and Master of Education degrees at Alabama State University. Ms. Savage retired from the State of Georgia education system, after teaching in many schools including Cusseta, GA and Madison, GA. She retired in 2000 after 33 years of dedicated service to education. Upon her retirement, she returned to Shorterville where she was a dedicated caregiver to her oldest sister and mother until their passing.



Ms. Savage was a faithful member of New Salem Baptist Church, Shorterville, AL. Because of strong faith and commitment to the church, she was chosen to serve as "Mother of the Church." She served as treasurer of the church choir and enjoyed singing in the church choir. Some of her favorite songs include; Jesus on the Main Line; "My Soul Says Yes", and "Glory, Glory Hallelujah".



Ms. Savage lived her life in accordance with Psalm 150:6 Let everything that hath breath praise the Lord. She praised the Lord in prayer, song and dance. Ms. Savage was known throughout the community as a Prayer Warrior. As a Prayer Warrior, Ms. Savage committed to a daily, heartfelt prayer practice to either pray alone for others or with others who were sick or in need of prayer.



Ms. Savage was preceded in death by her parents Lark & Mae Nellar Farmer, sister Livie F. James, sister Varn Ceal Jones, brother James Edward Farmer, brother Jimmy Lee Farmer, sister Mary Louise Farmer, and brother William Hardy Farmer. She leaves to cherish her memory sister Rose Mae Beaufort, Fort Lauderdale, FL; sister Annie Garrett (Minister Johnny), Havana, FL; sister Rhoda Ruth Watson (Jimmy) Brewton, AL, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins who brought her strength and joy throughout her life.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 1:00 PM, at New Salem Baptist Church in Shorterville, AL with Rev. Charles Davis officiating.



Stanford and Sons Funeral Home of Abbeville, AL (334) 585-5344 has been entrusted with the arrangements.



Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 7, 2021.