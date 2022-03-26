Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Earnestine Harpe "Teenie" Tapley
FUNERAL HOME
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL
Earnestine Harpe "Teenie" Tapley

Earnestine Harpe "Teenie" Tapley, a resident of Abbeville, died Thursday afternoon, March 24, 2022, in a Dothan hospital. She was 88.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 27, 2022, in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery-East with Reverend Clyde Hancock, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

Flowers will be accepted or memoral contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church "Bread of Life Fund", 310 Dothan Road, Abbeville, AL 36310.

Surviving relatives include her son, Andy Harpe (Valerie), Abbeville; step-children, David Tapley, Hannah Braswell and Darlene Jones; a sister, Peggy Culpepper, Abbeville; sisters-in-law, Gisela Hancock and Judy Hancock; two grandsons, Drew Harpe (Lauren), and Cory Harpe (Torri); great-grandchildren, Camille Harpe, Griffin Harpe, Ashlyn Roberson, Brittany Roberson, Chase Elliott and Connor Elliott; special friends and caregivers, Jennifer Wyatt (James), and Holly Norman; numerous nieces and nephews.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 26, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.