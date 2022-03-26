Earnestine Harpe "Teenie" Tapley
Earnestine Harpe "Teenie" Tapley, a resident of Abbeville, died Thursday afternoon, March 24, 2022, in a Dothan hospital. She was 88.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 27, 2022, in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery-East with Reverend Clyde Hancock, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Flowers will be accepted or memoral contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church "Bread of Life Fund", 310 Dothan Road, Abbeville, AL 36310.
Surviving relatives include her son, Andy Harpe (Valerie), Abbeville; step-children, David Tapley, Hannah Braswell and Darlene Jones; a sister, Peggy Culpepper, Abbeville; sisters-in-law, Gisela Hancock and Judy Hancock; two grandsons, Drew Harpe (Lauren), and Cory Harpe (Torri); great-grandchildren, Camille Harpe, Griffin Harpe, Ashlyn Roberson, Brittany Roberson, Chase Elliott and Connor Elliott; special friends and caregivers, Jennifer Wyatt (James), and Holly Norman; numerous nieces and nephews.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 26, 2022.