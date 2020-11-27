Edith Maria Morales Coffin
Mrs. Edith Maria Morales Coffin, a resident of Ozark, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at her home. She was 86 years old.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Coffin 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 28, 2020, from St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church in Ozark with Father Babu A. Jesuraj officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Memorial Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Friday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.
Mrs. Coffin was born July 18, 1934 in The Republic of Panama to the late Aurelio Morales and Ernestina Patino. She was a member of St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church in Ozark and a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Leonard Coffin.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Maria and Ralph Woods, Lucy and Robert LeMonte; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Leonard Otis and Nancy Coffin and Frank Eugene Coffin; grandchildren, Robert LeMonte, Jr., Chris LeMonte, Nichole Carter, Keith Pumphrey, Julisa Spizzirro, Angelica Woods, Cory Coffin, Amy Hussey, Shasta Coffin, David Coffin and Landon Coffin.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 27, 2020.