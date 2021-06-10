Edward HatcherEdward Hatcher, of Black, Alabama, left his earthly home on Tuesday, June 8, at the age of 68. Born in Oak Grove to the late Lehmon and Cora Hatcher, he spent most of his life in Geneva County. Edward graduated from GCHS in 1970, and to this day, he never met a stranger.Visitation will be Friday, June 11, from 6-8 p.m. at Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb.A Celebration of Life, also at Sorrells Funeral Home, will be held on Saturday, June 12, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Gene Hauser and Rev. Allen Marsh officiating. A private family burial will follow at the Adoniram Cemetery, just down the road from The Hatcher House.Edward married Lorrie, the love of his life, on Valentine's Day, 1995 in the snow-covered Little Log Chapel in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. He always joked that he picked her out when he drove her school bus back in 1970. Together, they "packed a whole lot of living in their life" and raised a family that they are ever so proud of.The majority of his working years were spent in the roofing business. He found his true calling, however, as the Custodian for the Geneva County Elementary School. Oh, how he loved those children, and how those children loved him! He went on to become Hartford's Rec Department Director, and later finished his working career as the Custodian at Slocomb High School.Edward will be remembered as a loving Husband, Father, Papa, Brother, Uncle, Coach and Friend to what seems like thousands. He loved his family and friends beyond measure, but he loved God the most. He was a man of his word, and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.Survivors include his wife, Lorrie; sons Patrick (Hilary), Isaac and Will; grandchildren Finn and Chloe Jayne; siblings Henry, Eugene (Joyce), and Helen; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.We extend our sincere appreciation to Paula Phillips, Joyce Hatcher, Roxanne Branch and Kirsten Place for your love and care, as well as to our friends and family who have walked alongside us in this journey.