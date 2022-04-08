Edwin Lamar Faulk
Edwin Lamar Faulk, a resident of Dothan, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at a local hospital. He was 82.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11:00 am in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bob Gross and Dr. Taylor Rutland officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service.
Lamar was born on September 17, 1939 in Crenshaw County, Alabama and graduated from Troy High School in 1957. He attended Troy University for two years of pre-engineering and married his sweetheart, Brenda Gail Berry, in 1960. Lamar graduated from Auburn University in 1961 and went to work with the Alabama Highway Department in the Auburn and Opelika area as a project engineer on the Interstate highway system, completing 23 miles of four lane highway I-85. He spent a year constructing Interstate 65 with Robert R. Dunn Construction of Troy, Alabama. Following that, Mayor "Jug" Brown of Enterprise offered Lamar to interview for the position of City Engineer for the city. Lamar spent six very good years working for the city during the height of Fort Rucker's training for the Vietnam War and the accompanying growth of the city. In 1973, Sam Marley of Polyengineering, Inc. in Dothan asked Lamar to join their firm of two engineers. For the next 15 years, Lamar worked on municipal type projects for Dothan, Enterprise, Daleville, Ozark, Troy and Okaloosa County, FL. In 1989, Lamar and his team were selected to design a live fire tank range on Eglin AFB for the Alabama National Guard. After design, Polyengineering applied for and was selected to design a $20 million digital tank and helicopter firing range at Fort Knox, KY, the home of Armor. This was a very large project for a small engineering company and required many days, nights and weekends to meet the accelerated schedule, using early computers to produce large designs. Because of the amount of work involved in ranges, Lamar stepped down from President and continued as Chairman of the Board. After construction, Lamar's Ft. Knox project team was selected as the winner of the 1994 Special Projects category of the Consulting Engineers Council of Alabama annual competition. This project was also selected as a national winning project by the United States Army Corps of Engineers at a ceremony in Washington, DC. Because of their "On Time-In Budget" approach, Lamar's team at Polyengineering were later awarded projects at Ft. Hood, TX, Ft. Polk, LA, Ft. Benning, GA, US Army School at West Point, NY and Ft. Bragg, NC. Projects were also completed at military bases in Alabama, Alaska, Mississippi, Hawaii, Ohio, Arkansas, Colorado, Virginia and Tennessee. Lamar's ranges included all types of live-fire training ranges and totaled over $500 million in construction cost. Lamar spent his last five years residing at the Terrace at Grove Park, where he was loved and well taken care of.
Lamar was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Berry Faulk; his parents, James Thomas Faulk and Verbie Estelle Owens Faulk; and his brother, James Wilber Faulk.
Survivors include his son, Christopher Scott (Daphne) Faulk; his daughters, Natalie Faulk (Jeff) Hutto and Brenda Lynn (Terri) Faulk; and his grandchildren, John (Claire) Hutto, Lauren Hutto, Jake Hutto, Lawson Faulk and Claire Faulk. Pallbearers will be his friends and grandsons.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 8, 2022.