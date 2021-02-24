Mrs. Eileen Elizabeth Cook Stephens
Mrs. Eileen Elizabeth Cook Stephens, a resident of Ozark, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the home of her son in Texas. She was 83 years old.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Thursday, February 25, 2021, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Jim Hill officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Wednesday evening from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.
Mrs. Stephens was born May 1, 1937 in Halstead, Essex, England to the late George Cook and Edith Panton Cook. She married John Milton Stephens on March 2, 1960. Mrs. Stephens was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Ozark, a homemaker and a loving mother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Milton Stephens; and two brothers, Derek Cook and Paul Cook.
She is survived by two sons, John Milton Stephens II and daughter-in-law, Maria of La Vernia, TX, and Ricky Hobson Stephens of Ozark, AL; one daughter, Katrina Lynn Stephens of Ozark, AL; three grandchildren, Michael Tyler Stephens and wife Traci of Willard, MO, John Milton Stephens III of La Vernia, TX and Nicollette Anna Stephens of San Antonio TX; five great grandchildren; one sister, Norma Younger of Halstead, Essex, England and Michael Cook of Halstead, Essex, England. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 24, 2021.