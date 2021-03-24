Elbert Ellis Bailey
Elbert Ellis Bailey, a resident of Dothan, died early Monday evening, March 22 2021, in a Dothan hospital. He was 78.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 25, 2021 in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Hosea Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakey Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, near Abbeville. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Thursday at the mortuary in Headland. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Malvern Baptist Church, P.O. Box 97, Malvern, AL 36349.
Mr. Bailey was a native of the Capps Community and was reared in the Sandy Bottom Community of Henry County. He was a member of the Malvern Baptist Church. Mr. Bailey was retired as the Chief of Police for the Town of Pinckard. He was also retired from the Army National Guard as a Staff Sergeant in the Dothan unit. Mr. Bailey was preceded in death by his father, Alto Bailey, his mother, Lotter Moring Bailey, his aunt who raised him, two sisters, three brothers and a step-son, Christopher Summers.
Surviving relatives include his wife, JoAnn DePriest Bailey; a daughter, Amber Frerichs, Dothan; a son, Cody Frerichs (Ai), Dothan; two grandchildren, Serenity Frerichs and Kimberly Summers, five great-grandchildren, Matthew Culpepper, Jamie Watson, Alyssa Summers, Shyanne Freeman and Mykala Milton.
Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 24, 2021.