I want to share a memory of Mr Bristow. I had stopped on the roadside near his home and was talking on my cell. A nice black man stopped and asked if I needed help and I said no, but for some reason he stopped at your Dad's home and then he also came down to see if I needed help. Last year I saw him in the yard where he liked to sit and I stopped to talk for a minute. I thanked him again for his concern on that day. He was very kind and I will never forget either of them.

Lucy Summers Other June 23, 2021