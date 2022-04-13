Menu
Elizabeth V. Shea
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 18 2022
10:00a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Elizabeth V. Shea

Elizabeth V. Shea, age 91, of Enterprise, AL passed away Monday, April 4, 2022.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, April 18, 2022, at 10 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 123 Heath St., Enterprise, Alabama. Elizabeth will be interned in Kane, PA.

Elizabeth was born October 18, 1930, in Kane, Pennsylvania. She was married to Francis Shea for 46 years. They had one daughter, Kim Elizabeth. Elizabeth taught elementary school for 20 years, dedicated her time to the Seniors Circle at the Medical Center Enterprise Hospital as well as serving in various counsel positions for the Ladies Guild at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Enterprise, AL. Elizabeth's favorite times of the year were Easter and Christmas with church and all the festivities that brought the entire family together. Elizabeth enjoyed taking trips with her church group, porch sitting watching the birds, and making sweet treats for her grandchildren.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband Francis, father Peter Lorenzo, mother Viola (Avenali) Lorenzo, brother, Michael Lorenzo, sister Alice (Lorenzo) Buhl, and son in law William Danny Curry. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Elizabeth Curry, and grandchildren Stephen Rush of Niceville, FL, Ethan (Ailene) Rush of Tucker, GA, Kaitlyn Rush of Enterprise, AL, Matthew (Brittany) Curry of Dothan, AL, Allison (Ben) Curry Chapman of Dothan AL, great grandchildren, Slater William Rush, Edward William Rush, Caroline Monroe Curry, William Ladner Curry, Charles Turner Chapman, and sister Mary (Lorenzo) Scutella.

Special thanks to Providence Assisted Living, Dale Medical Center and Ozark Health and Rehabilitation, all of whom provided loving care for Elizabeth.

You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 13, 2022.
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
