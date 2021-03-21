Menu
Elizabeth Ann Wiggins
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Groce Funeral Home - West Asheville
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC
Elizabeth Ann Wiggins

Asheville, NC – Elizabeth Ann Wiggins, 77, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021.

Mrs. Wiggins was born August 1, 1943, in Little Compton, RI to the late Stanley J. and Charlotte Sylvia Gendreau. She was married to the late Willie L. Wiggins, Sr., and she served our country in the US Navy.

She is survived by her son, Willie L. Wiggins, Jr. and his wife Gwen, of Dothan, two granddaughters, Mary Madeline Wiggins and Ella Mae Wiggins, and a brother, David Gendreau of England.

Services with military honors and burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 at the Western North Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.

Groce Funeral Home

Asheville, NC 28806

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Burial
2:00p.m.
Western North Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain
NC
Groce Funeral Home - West Asheville
Sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and praying for you.
Paula Schoville
March 20, 2021
