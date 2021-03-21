Elizabeth Ann Wiggins
Asheville, NC – Elizabeth Ann Wiggins, 77, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021.
Mrs. Wiggins was born August 1, 1943, in Little Compton, RI to the late Stanley J. and Charlotte Sylvia Gendreau. She was married to the late Willie L. Wiggins, Sr., and she served our country in the US Navy.
She is survived by her son, Willie L. Wiggins, Jr. and his wife Gwen, of Dothan, two granddaughters, Mary Madeline Wiggins and Ella Mae Wiggins, and a brother, David Gendreau of England.
Services with military honors and burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 at the Western North Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 21, 2021.