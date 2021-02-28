Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ellen Lane Floyd
FUNERAL HOME
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
305 South Main Street
Headland, AL
Ellen Lane Floyd

Ellen Lane Floyd, a resident of the Tumbleton Community of Henry County, died late Thursday night, February 25, 2021, in the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Facility. She was 92.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, March 1, 2021, in the Balkum Cemetery with Reverend Sam White officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be observed. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Balkum Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Steve, we are so sorry about Ms Ellen. She was very special Lady.
Dianne and Kyle Hardy
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results