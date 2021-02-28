Ellen Lane Floyd
Ellen Lane Floyd, a resident of the Tumbleton Community of Henry County, died late Thursday night, February 25, 2021, in the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Facility. She was 92.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, March 1, 2021, in the Balkum Cemetery with Reverend Sam White officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be observed. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 28, 2021.