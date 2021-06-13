Elouise G. Kirkland Sellers
Elouise G. Kirkland Sellers peacefully transitioned from this life to heaven June 8, 2021 at age 98, surrounded by her loving family and the most wonderful staff of Southern Grace Hospice care at her home in Jackson, Ga. where she has lived with her daughter Cadelia and son-in-law, Jimmy Strickland for the last 14 years.
Elouise was born in Grangerburg, Al. to John F. Granger and Alzora Fears Granger. She lived her early years in Graceville, Fl., moving to Chipley in her late teens. Elouise began working for Southern Bell Telephone Co. (AT&T) in 1944, and retired in 1976. She was a lifetime Pioneer member, CWA member, and a DAV member.
After retirement she loved attending church, traveling, fishing, and most of all she loved taking care of her yard, fruit trees, and the beautiful flowers of her South Blvd. home. All her love and work was rewarded with Yard of the Month several times through the years. She lived a long and full life, a joy and blessing to all who knew her.
Elouise was preceded in death by both her patents, her husband of 31 years Theus Kirkland, husband of 22 years Douglas Sellers, her twin sister Louise Granger Wheat (Emory), and her baby sister Montez Granger Burch (Clethal), also her step-great grandson Michael Smith, and step-daughter Kay Sellers Trammel.
She is survived by her only daughter Cadelia Kirkland Strickland (husband Jimmy) of Jackson, Ga., step-daughter Carol Sellers Rodgers (husband Eddie) of Dothan, Al., granddaughter Colette Strickland Kilbourne (husband Kelly) of Mcdonough, Ga., grandson Eric Strickland of Jackson, Ga., granddaughter Amanda Strickland Smith (husband Chris) of Helena Al., great grandchildren, Kelbi Kilbourne, Kyndal Kilbourne, Isabelle Strickland, Tyler Strickland, step-great grandchildren, Jonathan Smith, and Mathew Smith., and including Sellers step- grandchildren and great grandchildren, also nephew Kenneth Burch (Brenda), niece Margaret Burch Hoopman (Ed), niece Rosalyn Wheat Saddler, and niece Elaine Wheat Williams (Bill). Numerous great nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday June 14, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home in Chipley, Fl. Visitation will start at 11am, followed by Life Celebration at 12pm. Pastor Bill Stokes of Locust Grove, Ga. Officiating. Internment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery, Chipley, Fl.
Pall Bearers: Jimmy Strickland, Eric Strickland, Tyler Strickland, Kelly Kilbourne, Chris Smith, Kenneth Burch
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: www.SouthernGraceHospice.com/Donateto
make a secure donation.www.brownfh.net
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 13, 2021.