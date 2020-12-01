Emily Frances Hodges Seay
Mrs. Emily Frances Hodges Seay of Geneva, Alabama passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. She was 81.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Westside United Methodist Church in Geneva with Rev. Chip Oakley officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continue until service time.
Mrs. Seay was born on January 21,1939, in Roanoke, AL to the late Othel and Traless Perry Hodges. She graduated from Lanett High School in 1957. She received her Bachelor's degree from The University of Montevallo in 1961 and received her Master's degree from Auburn University in 1978. In 1961 she moved to Geneva as a home economics 4-H agent with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. She later became the county coordinator at the Geneva County Office. She worked very closely alongside many farmers and farm wives in Geneva County over the next 25 years. She retired in 1994 at the age of 55. At that time, she started her new career in travel as an escort for Southern Touch Tours of Atlanta, Ga. She was fortunate enough to travel the United States and abroad over the next 24 years while making numerous friends all over the country. She was a faithful member and servant of Westside United Methodist Church. She held many offices, taught Sunday school, and was instrumental in the building of the new Westside United Methodist Church on Maple Avenue.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Rex Seay.
Survivors include two children: Robby Seay, Hoover, AL, Beth Seay Griffin (Greg), Geneva, AL, three grandchildren: Laney Griffin McKellar (Marcus), Humble, TX, Abbey Griffin Smith (Drew), Andalusia, AL and Jackson William Griffin, Geneva, AL, four great-grandchildren; Garrison Case McKellar, Grayton Tripp McKellar, Clarkson Seay Smith and Mary Holland Smith, and one brother: Bobby Hodges, Lanett, AL; other extended family and friends.
Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
