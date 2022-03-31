Menu
Emma Louise Buggs
Emma Louise Buggs

Emma Louise Buggs, 73, of Donalsonville, GA, formerly of Dothan, passed away March 24 at Archbold Medical Ctr. Emma was a valued staff member at Horace Williams Mortuary for many years until she moved back home to Georgia. Funeral Service will be 11:00am EST at Live Oak A.M.E. Church in Donalsonville, with Pastor Norris Danzey officiating and Horace Williams directing. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Per CDC guidelines, a mask for social distancing is required.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 31, 2022.
