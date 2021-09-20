Ethel Williams Thornton
Ethel Williams Thornton, 83, of Coffee Springs, AL passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Mrs. Thornton was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Thornton, Sr; her parents, William "Exie" Williams and Lillie Brannon Williams; her sisters, Edna Earl Card and Ellen Nichols Whaley.
Survivors include her daughters, Cindy Peckham (Tim), Dothan, AL; Brenda Worthington (Morris), Ridgeway, SC; son, Billy Thornton, Jr (Debbie), Dothan, AL; 6 grandchildren, Micah Peckham (Megan), Whittney McPherson (Dustin), Dustin Thornton (Kelli), Caleb Thornton (Elizabeth), Kelsey and Hunter Worthington and 4 great grandchildren, Gracie, Cooper and Liam Peckham and Holland Thornton. She also has many nieces and nephews as well as a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A private graveside service for the family was held Sunday, September 19 at Mt. Carmel Church cemetery with Searcy Funeral Home directing. The family appreciates the love and care extended. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Carmel Cemetery Fund, 104 Barnwell Lane, Dothan, AL 36305.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 20, 2021.