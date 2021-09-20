Menu
Ethel Williams Thornton
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL
Ethel Williams Thornton

Ethel Williams Thornton, 83, of Coffee Springs, AL passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Mrs. Thornton was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Thornton, Sr; her parents, William "Exie" Williams and Lillie Brannon Williams; her sisters, Edna Earl Card and Ellen Nichols Whaley.

Survivors include her daughters, Cindy Peckham (Tim), Dothan, AL; Brenda Worthington (Morris), Ridgeway, SC; son, Billy Thornton, Jr (Debbie), Dothan, AL; 6 grandchildren, Micah Peckham (Megan), Whittney McPherson (Dustin), Dustin Thornton (Kelli), Caleb Thornton (Elizabeth), Kelsey and Hunter Worthington and 4 great grandchildren, Gracie, Cooper and Liam Peckham and Holland Thornton. She also has many nieces and nephews as well as a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law.

A private graveside service for the family was held Sunday, September 19 at Mt. Carmel Church cemetery with Searcy Funeral Home directing. The family appreciates the love and care extended. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Carmel Cemetery Fund, 104 Barnwell Lane, Dothan, AL 36305.

You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 20, 2021.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 20, 2021.
Sep
19
Graveside service
Mt. Carmel Church cemetery
AL
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
She was an amazing women, mom, grandmother and great grandmother and an especially wonder aunt to me. I have so many memories of her - she will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved her - RIP aunt Ethel
Renea
Family
September 18, 2021
Extending my deepest heartfelt sympathy to you in the home going of Ethel. She has truly gained her angel wings and is enjoying her heavenly blessings! Love and prayers.
Linda Messer
September 18, 2021
