Ethelene C. Tucker
FUNERAL HOME
Hayes Funeral Home - Elba
431 East Davis
Elba, AL
Ethelene C. Tucker

Ethelene C. Tucker 89 of Elba, AL departed this life Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Elba, Alabama. Funeral services will be held from Elba Church of Christ on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2:30 PM with Min. Philip Box officiating. Committal services will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be at Elba Church of Christ on Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Wiregrass Christian Youth Camp P. O. Box 311072 Enterprise, AL 36331 or Elba Community Food Bank C/O Elba Church of Christ P. O. Box 269 Elba, AL 36323

Survivors include: Son: Ronnie (Caryl) Tucker, Dothan, AL, Grandson: Joseph (Britni)Tucker, Dothan, AL, Great Grandson: Yates Tucker, Dothan, AL, Sister: Janice McCall, Elba, AL, Sister :Fay (Ray) Goodson, Elba, AL, Sister: June (Tommy) Grimes, Elba, AL, Brother: Willie Ray (Mary) Crocker, Elba, AL.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Tucker, Parents Willie C & Edell Bryan Crocker and Brother Ralph Crocker, Brother-in-Law Gus McCall.

Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Tucker family.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Elba Church of Christ
715 N Troy Highway, Elba, AL
Mar
14
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Elba Church of Christ
715 N Troy Highway, Elba, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Hayes Funeral Home - Elba
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thinking of you and Caryl in your mourning the loss of your loved one. I have been there.
Jackie Gulledge
March 13, 2021
