Ethelene C. TuckerEthelene C. Tucker 89 of Elba, AL departed this life Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Elba, Alabama. Funeral services will be held from Elba Church of Christ on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2:30 PM with Min. Philip Box officiating. Committal services will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be at Elba Church of Christ on Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Wiregrass Christian Youth Camp P. O. Box 311072 Enterprise, AL 36331 or Elba Community Food Bank C/O Elba Church of Christ P. O. Box 269 Elba, AL 36323Survivors include: Son: Ronnie (Caryl) Tucker, Dothan, AL, Grandson: Joseph (Britni)Tucker, Dothan, AL, Great Grandson: Yates Tucker, Dothan, AL, Sister: Janice McCall, Elba, AL, Sister :Fay (Ray) Goodson, Elba, AL, Sister: June (Tommy) Grimes, Elba, AL, Brother: Willie Ray (Mary) Crocker, Elba, AL.She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Tucker, Parents Willie C & Edell Bryan Crocker and Brother Ralph Crocker, Brother-in-Law Gus McCall.Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Tucker family.