Eugene (Gene) Wright Carter
Eugene (Gene) Wright Carter, 76, of Dothan passed away at Flowers Hospital on November 24, 2020.
Gene graduated from Pike County High School in Brundidge, Alabama, where he earned the nickname, "Bull Carter" for his prowess in football. He attended Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee, and earned a bachelor's degree in physical education. After college, he coached athletics and taught driver education and science at Ariton and Long High Schools. He was involved in the developing years of the football program at Ariton where he fielded several championship teams. Later he worked in the construction and manufacturing fields with family members.
Gene was born September 6, 1944, in the Hamilton Crossroads community of Pike County to the late Charlie F. Carter, Sr., and Wannie Mae Bowden Carter. Also preceding him in death were his siblings: Joyce Carter Shiver, Constance Carter Webb, Charlie F. Carter, Jr., and Patricia Carter Goodwin.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra Hinson Carter: two sons, Jason Eugene Carter and his wife Tara and Jeremy Carl Carter; three grandchildren, John Thomas Carter, Jason David (Jake) Carter, and Lauren Hutton Carter; sister-in-law, Sammy Beasley Carter; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ellis and Shirley Hinson, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a special family friend, Becky Greene.
A member of Westgate Church of Christ, Gene possessed traits the world needs in abundance: a matchless work ethic; a kind, caring, giving, and humble heart. He loved to help others, no matter their station in life. Devoted to his family, Gene showed his love most clearly when he helped with projects or repaired something broken. He was a master "tinkerer" with a mechanical mind, and he spent many busy hours with his special neighbor and kindred spirit, Leon Woodall, solving the world problems and taking on the latest "fixit" challenge. In addition to gardening, Gene enjoyed Alabama Football, Braves Baseball, and beating others in Rook.
Gene's family and friends will miss his unassuming spirit and his unfailing support and devotion. He was a good man who made the world a better place.
Due to COVID-19, no visitation or memorial service is scheduled. The family plans to hold a celebration of Gene's life at a later date. Contributions may be made in his name to a favorite charity
, Westgate Church of Christ, or Northside Methodist Adademy.
Warren-Holloway-Ward Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
