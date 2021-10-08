Evelyn Johnson Jackson



Mrs. Evelyn Johnson Jackson passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. She was born on August 4, 1944 in Union Springs, AL.



Funeral services for Mrs. Jackson will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM, New Life Church of Christ, 5000 Patterson Road, Montgomery, AL 36116.



Visitation will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Ross- Clayton Funeral Home, 1412 Adams Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104.



Interment will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM, Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Dothan, AL at 2106 Starling Road, Dothan AL 36303.



Flowers should be directed to Ross-Clayton Funeral Home. Masks, social distancing required.



Ross-Clayton Funeral Home



(334) 262-0355



Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 8, 2021.