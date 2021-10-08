Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Evelyn Johnson Jackson
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ross-Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL
Evelyn Johnson Jackson

Mrs. Evelyn Johnson Jackson passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. She was born on August 4, 1944 in Union Springs, AL.

Funeral services for Mrs. Jackson will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM, New Life Church of Christ, 5000 Patterson Road, Montgomery, AL 36116.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Ross- Clayton Funeral Home, 1412 Adams Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104.

Interment will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM, Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Dothan, AL at 2106 Starling Road, Dothan AL 36303.

Flowers should be directed to Ross-Clayton Funeral Home. Masks, social distancing required.

Ross-Clayton Funeral Home

(334) 262-0355
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ross- Clayton Funeral Home
1412 Adams Avenue, Montgomery, AL
Oct
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Life Church of Christ
5000 Patterson Road, Montgomery, AL
Oct
10
Interment
11:00a.m.
Gates of Heaven Cemetery
Dothan, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Ross-Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ross-Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
RIP Cousin Evelyn, just finding out you're gone.
Alex Johnson
Family
October 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results