Evelyn Smith
Evelyn Smith, age 90, of Clayhatchee, AL, passed away, Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, June 18, 2021 at Searcy Funeral and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Tony Deese officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Cemetery, Clayhatchee, AL. The family will receive friends at 1:00 P.M. on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Providence Foundation, 100 Mills Austin Road, Daleville, AL 36322. Due to COVID, masks must be worn and social distancing practiced.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Smith, a sister, Judy Yelverton, three brothers, Jennings Benefield, Douglas Benefield and Pete Benefield.
Survivors include two sons, Mike Smith (Sandra) Dothan, AL; Danny Smith (Rita) Enterprise, AL; grandchildren, Jacob Smith; Katie Smith, both of Clayhatchee, AL; Sam Smith, Enterprise, AL; great-grandchildren, Braden Andrews: Carter Andrews; a sister, Patricia Arrington, Clayhatchee, AL; two brothers, Joe Benefield, Clayhatchee, AL; Jerry Benefield (Pat) Wicksburg, AL; two sisters-in-law, Shelby Benefield, Clayhatchee, AL; Myra Benefield, Clayhatchee, AL; a host of nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a very special friend, George Kinsey.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 18, 2021.