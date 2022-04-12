Evelyn White
Mrs. Evelyn Pauline White, age 89, of Dothan, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Grimes and Reverend Taylor Rutland officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.
The family will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM, Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home.
A full obituary can be found at www.wardwilson.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 12, 2022.